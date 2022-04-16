Tottenham 0-1 Brighton player ratings, heroes and villains: Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma dazzle but Spurs ace struggles

It's an impressive six away points for Brighton from their last two matches following their 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend and then this victory against the Gunners' north London rivals.

Graham Potter had tweaked his team and played without a recognised striker as Tariq Lamptey came in for Danny Welbeck.

Spurs had been in devastating form prior to this match but Albion's tactics never allowed them to find their rhythm.

It was a tightly contested affair in the opening 45 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with neither side creating too many clear cut chances.

Both sides could have been reduced to 10 men, though, as Dejan Kulusevski avoided a red card when he appeared to lash out at Marc Cucurella while Enock Mwepu was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card.

When Albion's goal did arrive it was a cracker from Leo Trosard in the 90th minute. Tottenham's Cristian Romero got in a tangle with the ball and Trossard powered forward and cracked his shot past Hugo Lloris.

Yves Bissouma impressed for Albion in a holding midfield role and denied Harry Kane the space to operate in his slightly deeper role.

It was an impressive and energetic display from Albion and showed they are finding the type of form they displayed in the early stages of the season.

Brighton could be on track for their highest ever Premier League finish, while Tottenham's battle for Champions League qualification looks set to go down to the wire.

Sonny Turner was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ...scroll down and click through to see his Brighton player ratings and Sam Morton for the Tottenham player ratings

1. Robert Sanchez- 7 Alert goalkeeping in a game in which he wasn’t really tested. Reliable when called upon. Photo Sales

2. Marc Cucurella- 7 Defended well, getting back to stop a Spurs counter with Harry Kane, and covered to nick the ball away from the Spurs striker shortly after just yards out from goal as the striker was about to shoot. Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk- 7 A strong presence at the back for Brighton, commanding his defence to another clean sheet. Dealt well with the Spurs threat, limiting them to few chances. Photo Sales

4. Joel Veltman- 8 Made numerous blocks, a rock at the back for Brighton. A great tackle on Kane in the box just as the striker was about to pull the trigger, and a good block to stop a Son effort made sure the Seagulls left with a clean sheet. Photo Sales