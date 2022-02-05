Tottenham 3-1 Brighton player ratings: Yves Bissouma powerhouse but Adam Webster and Neal Maupay wobble against Harry Kane

Harry Kane curls a sublime effort into the top corner

Tottenham went ahead in the 13th minute through Harry Kane, but Brighton were the architects of their own downfall.

Adam Webster missed his kick when trying to play out from the back, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up Kane and the England striker curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

It was 2-0 11 minutes later and there was a large amount of fortune involved.

Emerson Royal ploughed a lone furrow down the right and his cross, with no one in the box, deflected off Solly March and over Robert Sanchez.

Brighton found a way back into the game in the 63rd minute as Yves Bissouma ran across the face of goal and got in a shot which was heavily deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Three minutes later Spurs regained their two-goal advantage as Son Heung-min embarked on a solo run, which was ended by Adam Webster’s tackle, but Kane was on hand to ram home from close range.

Rob Sanchez 5: Dithered on the ball but let off when Kane failed to capitalise. Had no chance a few minute later though when Kane curled one to the top corner

Tariq Lamptey 5: Willing runner as always but not the impact we are used to seeing. Replaced by Welbeck with 20 to go.

Adam Webster 5: At fault for Kane's opener when he gave the ball away. Bit unlucky for the third when his challenge on Son deflected for Kane's second

Lewis Dunk: 5 First game back since knee injury in December and will be better for the minutes in the tank. Could have closed down Kane quicker for the opener

Marc Cucurella 6: Played left of the three, left back and left wing back. Kept bombing forward

Pascal Gross 6 Added control to the midfield. Overrun in the first half but looked better as the game progressed

Yves Bissouma 8: The driving force in Albion's midfield and rewarded with a deflected goal.

Adam Lallana 6: Some lovely touches in the centre of the midfield in the first half. Withdrawn at the break and fans will hope it's nothing serious

Solly March 6: A decent display and provided good delivery from the left. Unlucky with the deflected goal for Spurs' second. Replaced by Caicedo on the hour

Jakub Moder 6: Missed a presentable chance in the first half when he blazed over from the edge of the box. Kept driving forward and turning into a Potter favourite

Neal Maupay 5: Sliced an effort on the turn wide in the first half and then scuffed a second half chance when through one on one with Lloris.

Joel Veltman 6: Replaced Lallana after 45 minutes and a typical non-fussy display

Moises Caicedo 6: On for March on 61 minutes and the Ecuador international looked lively

Danny Wlebeck 6: Not quite the impact of recent matches but alway looking for half chances