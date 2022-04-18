Tottenham, Brighton, Arsenal and West Ham's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists follow latest results

Tottenham's push for Champions League qualification was hindered by their 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League last Saturday to an impressive Brighton outfit

Manchester City and Liverpool continue to slug it out for the top spot, while the race for the Champions League qualification also looks set to go to the wire.

Arsenal and Manchester United have looked far from convincing of late while Antonio Conte's Spurs, who had previously been on a fine run of form, had their hopes dented by Saturday's 1-0 home to an impressive Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham still have a slim chance of reaching the top four but their squad and energy levels are stretched because of their superb run in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Brighton have six Premier League matches remaining and a strong end to the campaign could see the Seagulls achieve their aim of a top 10 finish, which would be their highest ever in the Premier League.

At the bottom, Norwich have shown spirit of late but their battle to avoid the drop looks increasingly difficult, Burnley made the bold call to sack their trusted manager Sean Dyche and former Palace boss Roy Hodgson has failed to inspire a revival at Watford.

Everton and Leeds are not out of the woods just yet with Frank Lampard's team just three points clear of danger.

Newcastle now look well clear of any bother with yesterday's 2-1 win against Leicester - their fifth consecutive home win - moving them up to 14th and 12 points clear.