Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leo Trossard is hoping to continue his fine form as they prepare to face Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Trossard has looked razor sharp since returning from the recent international break and has scored in each of last three away games with goals against with goals at Arsenal, Tottenham and Wolves.

The 27-year-old has helped Brighton to an impressive 10 points from a possible 15 in April which has seen them surpass their highest ever Premier League points tally - with the 3-0 win at Molineux taking them to 44 points.

Albion have three matches of the Premier League campaign remaining and will look to finish strongly - starting with Man United, followed by Leeds (a) and West ham (h).

Trossard said: “It was a shame that we couldn’t beat Southampton because that would have made it a perfect month, but Saturday was a really special performance away from home.

“Even after we missed the penalty we kept passing the ball looking for opportunities to score,” said Trossard.

“We are in a good moment, confidence is high and everyone is backing up each other on the pitch.

“We have some momentum and I think it’s important for us to finish the season strongly.”

Trossard is now the second highest scorer for Albion this season with seven, as Neal Maupay leads the way with eight league goals.

The Belgian added: “I am getting a lot more of the ball at the right moment in the box and I think finishing is one of my strengths.

“On Saturday Danny Welbeck gave me a perfect pass. I tried to find some space to get a shot off and I finished it well into the corner.

“Sometimes it’s not your day and I had a period this year when I didn’t score but feel I helped the team in other ways during that time.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Villa lead Wilson race Teenage striker Rory Wilson looks set to leave Rangers this summer, with Aston Villa leading the chase for his signature. (Daily Record) Photo Sales

2. Man United in pole position for Rice Manchester United are likely to have a clear run to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer. (ESPN) Photo Sales

3. Rodriguez pens new deal Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year deal with the club, extending his stay at Turf Moor until 2024. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

4. Rudoni expected to leave Mark Bowen says it will be difficult for AFC Wimbledon to fight off interest in Jack Rudoni amid interest from Leeds United, Burnley, and Wolves. (South London Press) Photo Sales