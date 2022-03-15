Tottenham £15m ace and Brighton target poised for summer exit after Antonio Conte cold shoulder

Defender Joe Rodon could be forced to call time on his spell at Tottenham due to a lack of first team opportunities.

Rodon has made just 14 starts and seven substitute appearances in all competitions since signing from Championship outfit Swansea for around £11m in 2020.

The Wales international has struggled to convince his manager Antonio Conte and since December the 24-year-old has been limited to just 103 minutes of action on the pitch - both in the FA Cup against Morecambe and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will take his Champions League chasing team to Brighton on Wednesday night

Brighton, who welcome Tottenham to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night, are said to be keen to sign Rodon as they look to bolster their defensive options following the recent exits of Ben White to Arsenal and Dan Burn to Newcastle.

Rodon has also previously worked with Albion boss Graham Potter after a successful spell together in the second tier at Swansea.

The 6ft 4in defender is contracted with Tottenham until 2025 but is keen to get his career back on track and play regular first team football.

Conte has previously praised Rodon and even admitted leaving him out of some fixtures could have been a mistake - but he continues to ignore him.

“We are talking about a really good guy,” Conte said of Rodon last month.

“We are talking about a person whose commitment is very high every day.

“But in this moment maybe I make mistakes to pick different players maybe. Maybe. My evaluation is to try to put on the pitch the best players at the moment.

“If I didn’t do this then maybe I did different considerations.”

Brighton have struggled defensively of late and as well as contending with the exits of White and Burn, Potter has also been hit with recent injuries to Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk.

Albion will have further defensive option available next season as loan players currently performing in the Championship return.

Matt Clarke is at West Brom and Netherlands under-21 international Jan Paul van Hecke has impressed at Blackburn - both could be pushing for first team chances next season.

Last January, Potter said signing a defender was not a priority but that could well have changed following Burn's departure.