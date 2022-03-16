Tottenham trio omitted from Antonio Conte's squad for Brighton clash as £42 million man primed to start

Tottenham were beaten 3-2 at Manchester United last time out in the Premier League to place a major dent in their hopes of landing a Champions League spot.

Antonio Conte's team are eighth in the league standings and six points adrift of their North London rivals Arsenal who are fourth.

Brighton also have a point to prove tonight as they have suffered an alarming dip in form and have lost their last five Premier League matches.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will bring his team to the south coast to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium tonight

Conte did however confirm that his side sustained no new issues from the game at Manchester United.

That means Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain out.

Cristian Romero - who joined Tottenham from Atalanta for a fee in the region of £42m last summer - is expected to start alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies - with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon likely to be on the bench.

Brighton are set to be without Adam Lallana once again as they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

The former England international was forced off with a tight hamstring just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute against Liverpool on Saturday.

Defender Adam Webster is the Seagulls’ only other notable absentee with a groin injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento could also be in contention, having recovered from a hamstring problem sustained last December.

Potter said: "Well, he's come back from a long injury, so that was his first 45 minutes [for the under-23s] but he has looked really good.

"We have got a lot of belief in him. But it is about him taking those steps.

"He will be involved in the [Tottenham] squad tomorrow night and then he will probably go away with his national team and he may get some time there, we will see how that goes.

"But we have high hopes for him."

Potter also admitted he is a fan of Tottenham's Romero and believes he has improved under Conte. "I think they made good additions in the window.

"I think Romero has got better and better with time. He was out injured, but I think he’s got better and better with time, you can see Antonio’s work.

"In recent games they’ve been really impressive, so they’ve done well."