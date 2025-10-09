'Tough' - Brighton star gives honest verdict on summer signings as £30m ace waits

All the latest team and trasfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton defender Joel Veltman feels the summer arrivals still need more time to adapt to the Premier League.

The Seagulls spent more than £70m on the likes of Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All have so far featured in the Carabao Cup but minutes in the Premier League have been sparse. Only Tzimas and Coppola have appeared from the bench in the later stages.

“They need time,” Veltman said to the Albion website.

“Boscagli played really well against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, Coppola as well, he's doing amazing, but they're still young, especially Coppola, and they just need to wait for their chance, and if they get it, they need to grab it with two hands.

“Like the Greek guys as well, they were injured a bit, they had a tough pre-season.”

Fans are eager to see Kostoulas and Tzimas in action especially as Brighton have struggled for goals this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck netted twice against 10-man Chelsea, Georginio is yet to score this term, Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is searching for his top form and Brajan Gruda has only impressed in patches

Yankuba Minteh has been Brighton's lone star so far and easily their best attacker in the opening seven top flight matches.

Veltman though feels head coach Fabian Hurzeler should be patient and insists he has plenty of attacking options.

“We still have Danny Welbeck," Veltman said. "He scored two goals [against Chelsea], amazing goals, Diego [Gomez] can play there, Georginio Rutter played there as well, he did amazing, he has the ability, the quality to play there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They need to be patient and just show it when they get the minutes, I would say.”

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League with nine points from seven matches. They resume action after the international break against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on October 18.