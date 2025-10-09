'Tough' - Brighton star gives honest verdict on summer signings as £30m ace waits

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:48 BST
All the latest team and trasfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton defender Joel Veltman feels the summer arrivals still need more time to adapt to the Premier League.

The Seagulls spent more than £70m on the likes of Tommy Watson, Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Diego Coppola and Olivier Boscagli.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All have so far featured in the Carabao Cup but minutes in the Premier League have been sparse. Only Tzimas and Coppola have appeared from the bench in the later stages.

“They need time,” Veltman said to the Albion website.

“Boscagli played really well against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, Coppola as well, he's doing amazing, but they're still young, especially Coppola, and they just need to wait for their chance, and if they get it, they need to grab it with two hands.

“Like the Greek guys as well, they were injured a bit, they had a tough pre-season.”

Fans are eager to see Kostoulas and Tzimas in action especially as Brighton have struggled for goals this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck netted twice against 10-man Chelsea, Georginio is yet to score this term, Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is searching for his top form and Brajan Gruda has only impressed in patches

Yankuba Minteh has been Brighton's lone star so far and easily their best attacker in the opening seven top flight matches.

Veltman though feels head coach Fabian Hurzeler should be patient and insists he has plenty of attacking options.

“We still have Danny Welbeck," Veltman said. "He scored two goals [against Chelsea], amazing goals, Diego [Gomez] can play there, Georginio Rutter played there as well, he did amazing, he has the ability, the quality to play there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They need to be patient and just show it when they get the minutes, I would say.”

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League with nine points from seven matches. They resume action after the international break against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium on October 18.

Your next Albion read: 'Unleash them' - Brighton's best XI when £50m summer signings are ready, plus Kaoru Mitoma decision

Related topics:Joel VeltmanBrightonPremier LeagueCarabao CupDanny WelbeckFabian HurzelerNewcastle UnitedAmex Stadium
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice