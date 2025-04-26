'Tough journey' - Fabian Hurzeler issues honest verdict on Brighton summer signing before West Ham clash
In the pre-match press conference before Albion take on The Hammers, the Brighton boss praised summer signing Mats Wieffer. The Dutch international signed in the July, 2024 from Feyenoord for a reported 30m euros (£25.4m).
He found life on the South coast difficult at times, making individual errors in some important games. Namely, a Wieffer error led to a Wolves equaliser during a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium back in October last year.
After this, his playing time was limited. However, with injuries across defence and midfield, his versatility as a player has been called upon. And despite a poor overall display from Brighton away to Brentford last time out, Mats Wieffer looked more confident in a Brighton shirt.
Sussex World asked the Albion boss about his journey at the club and the role he can play with just games left.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “Tough journey for him so far, because he never was really able to get into the rhythm.
"Then we had a phase where we played with other players on the six position, and the other players did it quite well. So not an easy situation for him, but credit to him.
"He never gave up, he never gives up. He's a great personality. He's there for the team. So we know that the right full-back position isn't his preferred position, but he does it for the team.
"And exactly these players we need now in this situation, players who are there for the team.
"Players who put the team first. That's what we are looking for, and he's a role model for that. He showed some great performances in the last game, and he gained some confidence.
"So I'm sure he will do a good game tomorrow, no matter which position he will play.”
