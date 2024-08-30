Transfer deadline day live: Could Brighton spending continue? Crawley Town snap up striker
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The transfer window is into its final hours, with clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town having until 11pm tonight (Friday, August 30) to complete any remaining transfer business until January.
The Seagulls have so far added nine new players this summer – and spent almost £200m – with left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu the most recent addition this week, following earlier moves for Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Malick Yalcouyé, Brajan Gruda, Georginio Rutter, and Matt O’Riley.
There is also focus on potential outgoings too, with Billy Gilmour in particular attracting interest from Italian outfit Napoli.
Meanwhile, Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings this summer – and seen a further three players join the club on loan.
Join us in our live blog as we bring you all the latest transfer news from Albion and the Reds.
The page will show when there are updates.
Transfer deadline day live: All the latest news from Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town
Key Events
- Brighton & Hove Albion have spent almost £200m in the summer transfer window
- Crawley Town have made 14 permanent signings over the summer - with a further three coming in on loan
- The summer 2024 transfer window closes at 11pm BST on Friday, August 30
Brighton suffer another injury hammer blow ahead of Arsenal clash
Brighton look set to be without £100m of summer recruits for Saturday’s trip to Arsenal.
The Seagulls have invested heavily this transfer window with more than £200m spent on new talent but at least four of their new signings are injured for this weekend.
You can find out which for signings will miss Albion’s trip to the Emirates here.
WATCH: Crawley Town's new signing Will Swan on why he joined the Reds
Former Nottingham Forest and Mansfield Town forward reveals what attracted him to sign for Crawley Town
Crawley Town’s new striker has revealed what attracted him to join the club.
Will Swan signed for Reds from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee and on and two-year contract and the 23-year-old can’t wait to get going.
You can read Swan’s thoughts on Crawley Town here.
New striker through the door at Crawley Town
A cryptic tweet from Crawley Town
Ouch...
Not good news for the Albion new boy
'Final stages' - Billy Gilmour's replacement identified as midfielder's Napoli medical edges closer
In what has proved to be a topsy-turvy transfer saga, Billy Gilmour’s move to Napoli appears to back on the cards – and gathering momentum.
The 23-year-old’s proposed £15m move to Napoli was reportedly off after new signings Matt O’Riley suffered a serious injury this week.
However, the situation appears to have changed once again.
You can read the latest on the ongoing saga here.
Napoli 'preparing medical' for Billy Gilmour
Keep your eyes peeled Albion fans
'Deal done' – Ex-Arsenal ace agrees surprise deadline day move from Brighton
Brighton’s talented young attacker Amario Cozier-Duberry is set to seal a season loan to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.
Cozier-Duberry, 19, joined Brighton on free transfer this summer after leaving Arsenal and has impressed with the Seagulls during pre-season.
Brighton finally sanction goalkeeper exit as Fabian Hurzeler makes Jason Steele and Bart Verbruggen decision
Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Championship side Hull City on a season-long loan.
Rushworth, 23, had previously been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ipswich Town but he will now team-up with Tim Walter’s men who are 14th in the Championship with three draws from their first three matches.
Brighton make shock £20m striker swoop as Tony Bloom ends remarkable transfer window with one final flourish
Brighton are hoping to add one more attacking player to their squad in the remaining hours of the transfer window.
The Seagulls have submitted a bid of around £20m to Nordsjaelland for Danish striker Conrad Harder, which would continue Albion’s huge summer spend.
So far Brighton have spent more than £200m this transfer window as part of a dramatic squad transformation – but it seems chairman Tony Bloom has not finished yet.
Former Brighton striker Neal Maupay has linked up with ex-Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille
Brighton deadline day transfer state of play with outgoing medical agreed and a £20m blockbuster late arrival
Brighton & Hove Albion are set for a final flourish to a remarkable transfer window.
The Seagulls have already spent north of £200m with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Brajab Gruda, Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Yalcouyé and Amario Cozier-Duberry all arriving.
The £40m deal with Leeds United for Rutter smashed Albion’s incoming transfer record, while £35m was paid to Newcastle United for Minteh.
The fees for Gruda, Kadıoğlu, Wieffer and O’Riley were all said to be around £25m each.
Deniz Undav’s £30m exit to Stuttgart and Pascal Gross’s £6m switch to Borussia Dortmund have been the significant departures but more outgoing business is expected to be completed today as Albion look to trim a large squad – and perhaps one more major addition.
You can read a round up of Brighton’s expected deadline day transfer moves here.
Brighton ace confirms move as Wigan receive major transfer boost ahead of Birmingham
Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir has joined League One Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis, on undisclosed terms.
Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I have only known Jensen a short time, but I have been impressed with his attitude and professionalism.
“This is a great opportunity for him, at a club he knows well. We would like to wish him every success for the future and thank him for his efforts at Brighton.”
Wigan, who are 18th in League One, are back in action this Saturday as they travel to Birmingham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.