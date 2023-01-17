Transfer gossip: Brighton ace signalled intentions as £75m Chelsea talk intensifies

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their fight to keep their star midfielder during the January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has already made his intentions clear as Chelsea continue to track the Ecuador international.

Caicedo, 21, has been excellent for Albion since his introduction to the first team at the back end of last season. His has formed a formidable midfield partnership with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and the duo were outstanding once more last Saturday as they thrashed Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Caicedo and head coach Graham Potter – who handed Caicedo his Premier League debut during his time at Brighton – would no doubt be keen for a reunion at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a move to Brighton's Premier League rivals Chelsea

Chelsea remain keen to add to their squad this window and talk has intensified this week on a potential £75m to Stamford Bridge, as reported in the Evening Standard. Brighton are under no pressure to sell but that figure would represent a huge profit on a player they brought for around £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Brighton are a selling club but they are also shrewd operators in the transfer market and only sell when the deal is right for them. The Seagulls are pushing for European qualification and Caicedo is key to that ambition.

Speaking earlier is month to the Albion website, he said: “We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I’m sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League.”

He added: “I never imagined at this age I’d be achieving so much like playing at a World Cup and being a starter in the Premier League.

