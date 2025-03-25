Transfer gossip: Spanish giants join Bayern Munich and Chelsea in pursuit for Brighton ace
But that hasn’t stopped rumours and speculation from doing the rounds, with a new report linking one member of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad with a potential move away.
Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen’s stock has continued to grow this season after a number of impressive performances between the sticks. This has seen the Dutch international keep 10 clean sheets, and crucially playing a key role in Albion’s Champions League ambitions.
However, that has prompted fresh speculation, with Barcelona the latest club to be reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.
An article from Spanish outlet SPORT has stated that officials from the Catalan club were in attendance for the Netherlands’ Nations League contest against Spain on Sunday evening, with eyes firmly on Verbruggen.
Albion fans may not need to stress over losing the shot stopper to the Nou Camp this summer, with Barca apparently not looking to strike a deal until at least 2026. That’s due to the impressive performances by free-agent arrival Wojciech Szczesny, who signed in October to fill the void left by Marc-Andre ter Stegen following a season-ending injury.
It has been reported that the former Poland international will pen a fresh one-year deal at the end of the campaign, to allow Barca and Hansi Flick to continue their search for a new number one.
Bayern Munich and Chelsea also in pursuit
It’s not just the Spanish league leaders who have been stuck by Verbruggen’s displays this term, with a report earlier in the year linking the Dutch international with a move to Bayern Munich.
Vincent Kompany’s men were apparently readying themselves to make a £50m swoop for Hurzeler’s number one this summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been recently credited with interest in the Dutch keeper, although Brighton fans will no doubt be mindful it is just rumours and speculation at this stage of the season.
