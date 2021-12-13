Transfer news: Brighton ponder Championship move for goalkeeper and £8m midfielder raid on Man City, Liverpool and Milan teenage target

Brighton and Hove Albion

Walton is currently on a season loan at League One Ipswich Town and has three clean sheets from his 14 appearances with the Tractor Boys.

The 26-year-old former England youth international has been with Albion since 2013 and has also had loan stints at Plymouth, Luton, Southend, Wigan and Blackburn.

He made 83 appearances in the Championship during his spells with Wigan and Blackburn and has kept 23 clean sheets.

Walton has however made just six first team appearances for the Seagulls and is behind regular No 1 Rob Sanchez, Jason Steele and Kjell Scherpen in the pecking order.

His contract at the Amex Stadium expires this summer and January could be the last chance for Brighton to receive a transfer fee.

That could see the 6ft 5in stopper recalled from loan at Ipswich, with Nottingham Forest reportedly keen on securing his services with permanent deal.

Poland international

Brighton are still leading the £8m race for Poland international Kacper Kozlowski, 18, despite stiff competition from Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Kozlowski currently plays for Pogon Szczecin and made his first team debut as a 15-year-old. He became the youngest player ever to appear at the European Championships after coming on against Spain at Euro 2020 at the age of 17 years and 246 days.

Despite competition from the giants of European football, Brighton are said to be in pole position to land the teenager. Head coach Graham Potter has a track record of developing young talent and current Poland internationals Jakub Moder and Mikal Karbownik are already on the books at Albion.

Moder is impressing in the Premier League while Karbownik is on loan at Greek Super League club Olympiacos.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray insists he's had no contact with any Premier League club regarding the future of his star striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The £20m Chilean international has netted 17 goals in 22 Championship outings for Rovers this season. It has reportedly attracted interest from Brighton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton.

Mowbray said: “I saw that, that is news to me. We’ve had no conversations with any club.