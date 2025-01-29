Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pros and cons of selling Evan Ferguson this window

On the face of it, selling Evan Ferguson this January does not seem to make much sense. The 20-year-old Ireland international is probably the best finisher at the club and has the potential to a regular goal scorer in the Premier League.

So far, he has made 79 appearances for the Seagulls following his debut against Cardiff in 2021 and has 17 goals, with five assists to his name. A very promising start for a young striker breaking into a midtable team in the Premier League.

Ferguson struggled with foot and ankle issues last term and many thought this season – under new manager Fabian Hurzeler – we would see the very best from the ex-Bohemian man.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion could be leaving this January

Unfortunately, for a number of reasons, that just has not been the case and two starts in the Premier League this season has left Ferguson and Albion fans frustrated by his lack of progress.

Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and £40m record signing Geoginio Rutter have all been preferred as Hurzeler’s main attackers, which has increased talk of a January move away. Initially that was expected to be on loan but reports emerged this week that Albion are also open to a permanent sale.

Premier League clubs West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth are all short on strikers and are leading the chase, while Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on a loan. Juventus were also in the mix at some stage but that talk seems to have cooled of late.

Brighton will though be keen to avoid a repeat of the Viktor Gyökeres situation as they let the Swede go to Coventry for peanuts in 2021. After two prolific seasons, Gyökeres swiftly moved to Sporting CP for £20m and is now worth fortunes.

Albion also have to mindful in case Pedro leaves for one of the giant clubs this summer, which would then leave them short if both Pedro and Ferguson are gone.

For the here and now though, Ferguson does not seem to fit with Hurzeler’s tactics. Welbeck, Rutter and Pedro are all required to work in deeper parts of the pitch, it’s a physically demanding role. Ferguson at the moment is still learning in that area and his main strength is within the box, sniffing out chances and finishing them.

So here’s where the pros and cons matter and why Brighton are open to sell. Firstly, Brighton are well-invested in the Hurzeler project, with German assistant Daniel Niedzkowski recently arriving, while German doctor Dr. Florian Pfab joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer for around £250,000.

Hurzeler is not expected to leave anytime soon – great for Brighton’s long-term planning but problematic for Ferguson.

Secondly and perhaps most importantly, Albion know how to play the market and now looks a good time to sell. Brighton like to negotiate when multiple clubs are bidding. Bournemouth, Everton and West Ham are all motivated buyers which will only serve to bump up Ferguson’s price.

Chelsea perhaps went way over budget when they paid £63m for left back Marc Cucurella in 2023 as Manchester City were also pushing. While Moises Caicedo’s record breaking move to Chelsea increased to an eye-watering £115m as Liverpool made their late bid.

The more clubs the better and that’s certainly the case for Ferguson this January – Bournemouth, West Ham and Everton beware. Unusually this week, it was reported/leaked/spoon-fed from the club that an offer for a permanent move has already been received. It could be a deliberate way to drive up interest in the remaining days of the January window.

Either way though, Brighton are in a strong position with Ferguson, who has missed the last six matches with an injury. The squad is currently top-heavy and selling him at this stage would not greatly impact on their push for Europe.

He is contracted until June 2029 and 100 per cent of any sale would count towards Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

There are certainly pros and cons to selling Ferguson at this stage of his career. Brighton are yet to see his best and they desperately want to avoid another Gyökeres moment but if multiple bids drive up the price in the coming days, a tricky decision will need to be made.