All the latest team news ahead of Brighton vs Manchester City

Brighton could receive a triple injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Seagulls have been without key players Joao Pedro and Yankuba Minteh for the past five fixtures, while midfielder Matt O'Riley has been absent for the entire campaign following his £25m arrival from Celtic.

Pedro, 23, has only started three Premier League matches this term and has not been seen since his ankle injury sustained in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury issues ahead of Manchester City

Minteh has also been missed and the flying Gambian has not played for the Seagulls since picking up a muscular injury on the previous international break.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, speaking in the press conference ahead of the City game, confirmed Pedro, O'Riley and Minteh all have a chance to be involved this Saturday.

Hurzeler was however more cautious on the chances of skipper Lewis Dunk, who continues to be hindered by a calf injury picked up in the warm-up of the Wolves game.

Solly March, who has missed almost 12 months with an ACL injury, remains on the side-lines.

Carlos Baleba, who missed the Liverpool defeat with a knee injury, is available for selection – as is fellow midfielder Yasin Ayari who has shaken off an ankle issue.