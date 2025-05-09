Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was night of great emotion at the Amex Stadium as Life President Dick Knight was awarded with inaugural “Albion Outstanding Contribution Award’ at the club’s annual awards evening.

In front of nearly 400 guests, former Albion chairman Knight, who celebrated his 87th birthday last week, was given his award by the man who succeeded him in 2009, Tony Bloom.

The event was hosted by TalkSport’s Jim White and Sky’s Alex Aljoe, and such was the level of subterfuge to get Knight to attend the evening, the man who effectively saved the Albion was unaware of the honour right up until he came on stage.

Prior to that he thought he was attending the event to present an award rather than receive one.

Dick Knight and Tony Bloom embrace at the awards evening

In a video produced by the clubs in-house media department, a number of figures connected to the club paid tribute to Knight, including Norman Cook, Paul Samrah, Martin Perry, Tony Bloom and some bloke who writes a column for the Worthing Herald and this website...

It was only fitting that it was Tony who actually presented Dick the award after a warm embrace that prompted a standing ovation in the room, between perhaps the two most pivotal figures in the club’s 124 year history.

Two days after the award, Dick was still on cloud nine.

He told me: “I’m still getting through answering all the messages of congratulations, it was a great night, truly humbling, and being there on false pretences (full disclosure: Paul Samrah. I and others at the club basically lied to get Dick there) made it even more a complete and an amazing surprise when |I got on the stage.”

Whilst I still back him to get the telegram from the King in April 2038, Knight’s advancing years had prompted the club to think about doing something special for the legendary figure, and it was thought that award of this importance would be fitting, with both Tony Bloom and CEO Paul Barber being heavily involved in the process.

And as a final post-script, with this not being a one-off award, it will obviously be presented annually, and from now on it will have the title of “The Dick Knight Award for Outstanding Contribution at Brighton and Hove Albion FC”.