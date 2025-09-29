'Try to fight' - Brighton ace reveals Joao Pedro clash soon after Chelsea win

All the reaction from Brighton’s 3-1 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

'Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is known for his physical battles - just ask Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The Dutch international centre is a key figure in Brighton's defence and has formed a solid partnership with skipper Lewis Dunk.

Van Hecke was instrumental in Albion's 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, where he was up against his old team mate Joao Pedro.

The tussle had a little extra spice as Van Hecke had a training ground dust-up with Pedro, shortly before the Brazilian's £60m summer move to Chelsea. Pedro was said to have instigated that clash and was dropped form the Brighton team as a result.

The striker has though made a fine start to his Chelsea career and, prior to the Brighton match, he had two goals and three assists from four PL matches for Chelsea.

Saturday was the first time the two players met since his move and Van Hecke was delighted to get the better of his old teammate and sparring partner.

Van Hecke: I knew it was a battle

“He’s a good player,” said van Hecke. “I know him from last year. I knew before it was going to be a battle, I m quite happy with how it went.

“I know if you go really tight and try to fight then you have a good a chance, you always need to be careful because he can turn quickly and do something special. I really concentrated and I think I did a good job.”

Chelsea took the lead against the Seagulls through Argentine Enzo Fernández but two late goals from Danny Welbeck and one from Maxim De Cuyper sealed a memorable win.

“I think Danny has been incredible and is one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen,” said Van Hecke.

“I am so happy that he scored those two goals – how he does it is unbelievable. To see a good Danny Welbeck is really important for us.”

The win lifts Brighton to 10th in the Premier League with eight points from six matches. They next face struggling Wolves at Molineux on Sunday and Van Hecke is keen to build on the win at Stamford Bridge.

“We have a really good team, but we need to be consistent in every game.

“Hopefully we can keep going from here. Our performances have been somewhere between okay and good, some parts have been good and some haven’t, but we need to find some consistency.

“If you start from Saturday then it’s really pleasing for everyone. “

