'Trying' - Fabian Hurzeler issues Kaoru Mitoma injury update ahead of Everton and Man United openers

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s Japan international Kaoru Mitoma is trying to be ‘100 per cent fit’ in time for the new Premier League season.

Mitoma missed the back end of last season with a lower back injury but showed encouraging signs during Albion’s pre-season trip to Tokyo.

The Albion winger is hugely popular in Japan and played the first 45 minutes of their two matches in Tokyo last week against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton takes on the Tokyo Verdy defence in Albion's 4-2 victory at the National Stadium

Mitoma looked a threat down the left flank in both matches and delighted the crowds with sublime pieces of skill and some trademark dribbles at the defences.

Albion missed him greatly last season and new head coach Fabian Hurzeler hopes the 27-year-old will be raring to go for the Premier League openers at Everton on August 17 and then against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on August 24.

"Kaoru Mitoma is not 100 per cent, but he has now played two very good games and he was training every session,” confirmed Hurzeler after the 4-2 win against Tokyo Verdy at the National Stadium.

"He is trying to improve his physical condition. On the pitch we saw today that he has unbelievable skills. We still have three weeks to go, so I think it will be improved day-by-day. I'm convinced and I'm sure that Kaoru will be 100 per cent when the season starts.

"He's a very good fighter, and I think he's proven his potential. Not just in terms of his attacks, but also on the reaction when the ball is around his feet, or when he has lost the ball, I think he has all of those qualities. He is also very good at listening to other people's advice."

Albion veteran James Milner gave the captain’s armband to Mitoma for the final match of the Japan tour. The former Liverpool man said: “He's been amazing on the field, but off the field as well. There’s been a lot of demand on him, to come home and all the appearances he has to do. Everyone loves him as we do, but it's been a tough week for him. So I thought it'd be nice for him to lead out the boys in Tokyo and hopefully he enjoyed it.”