'Twisted ankle' – Another injury blow for Brighton ace on international duty ahead of Bournemouth

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 20th Nov 2024, 10:26 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 10:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be concerned by an injury to Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari.

Ayari hobbled off during the second half of Sweden's 6-0 Nations League win over Azerbaijan on Tuesday and will be a doubt for Brighton's Premier League clash at Bournemouth this Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder has been a key figure for Hurzeler this term with five starts in the Premier League, including the last two matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Yasin Ayari of Sweden sustained an ankle injury against Azerbaijan on TuesdayYasin Ayari of Sweden sustained an ankle injury against Azerbaijan on Tuesday
Yasin Ayari of Sweden sustained an ankle injury against Azerbaijan on Tuesday

The 21-year-old injured his ankle at Liverpool and it looks as though he's aggravated the same injury against Azerbaijan. The former AIK star received on pitch treatment but wasn’t able to play on.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, via Fotbollskanalen, said: “He didn’t want to take any risks. He twisted his ankle a bit, which he also did a few weeks ago. So, I don’t think it’s that bad. I spoke to him immediately when he came to the bench, and he didn’t want to take any risks.”

It’s a concern for Hurzeler as midfielders Jack Hinshelwood (knee), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are also expected to miss this Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium. The match could also arrive too soon for skipper Lewis Dunk (calf), defender Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hurzeler will also assess the fitness levels of Pervis Estupinan, Karou Mitoma and Julio Enciso who have long haul flights this week following international duty with Ecuador, Japan and Paraguay respectively.

Related topics:Fabian HurzelerBrightonBournemouthPremier LeagueLewis DunkAdam Webster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice