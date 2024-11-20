Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Bournemouth

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be concerned by an injury to Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari.

Ayari hobbled off during the second half of Sweden's 6-0 Nations League win over Azerbaijan on Tuesday and will be a doubt for Brighton's Premier League clash at Bournemouth this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been a key figure for Hurzeler this term with five starts in the Premier League, including the last two matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Yasin Ayari of Sweden sustained an ankle injury against Azerbaijan on Tuesday

The 21-year-old injured his ankle at Liverpool and it looks as though he's aggravated the same injury against Azerbaijan. The former AIK star received on pitch treatment but wasn’t able to play on.

Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, via Fotbollskanalen, said: “He didn’t want to take any risks. He twisted his ankle a bit, which he also did a few weeks ago. So, I don’t think it’s that bad. I spoke to him immediately when he came to the bench, and he didn’t want to take any risks.”

It’s a concern for Hurzeler as midfielders Jack Hinshelwood (knee), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are also expected to miss this Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium. The match could also arrive too soon for skipper Lewis Dunk (calf), defender Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler will also assess the fitness levels of Pervis Estupinan, Karou Mitoma and Julio Enciso who have long haul flights this week following international duty with Ecuador, Japan and Paraguay respectively.