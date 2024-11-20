'Twisted ankle' – Another injury blow for Brighton ace on international duty ahead of Bournemouth
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be concerned by an injury to Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari.
Ayari hobbled off during the second half of Sweden's 6-0 Nations League win over Azerbaijan on Tuesday and will be a doubt for Brighton's Premier League clash at Bournemouth this Saturday.
The midfielder has been a key figure for Hurzeler this term with five starts in the Premier League, including the last two matches against Liverpool and Manchester City.
The 21-year-old injured his ankle at Liverpool and it looks as though he's aggravated the same injury against Azerbaijan. The former AIK star received on pitch treatment but wasn’t able to play on.
Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, via Fotbollskanalen, said: “He didn’t want to take any risks. He twisted his ankle a bit, which he also did a few weeks ago. So, I don’t think it’s that bad. I spoke to him immediately when he came to the bench, and he didn’t want to take any risks.”
It’s a concern for Hurzeler as midfielders Jack Hinshelwood (knee), James Milner (hamstring) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are also expected to miss this Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium. The match could also arrive too soon for skipper Lewis Dunk (calf), defender Adam Webster (hamstring) and Solly March (knee).
Hurzeler will also assess the fitness levels of Pervis Estupinan, Karou Mitoma and Julio Enciso who have long haul flights this week following international duty with Ecuador, Japan and Paraguay respectively.
