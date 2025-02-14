Two Brighton midfielders to miss Chelsea clash after 'big injury' update

Fabian Hurzeler provided another worrying injury update for Brighton ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Albion have suffered with numerous injuries this term and for some, it does not appear to be easing anytime soon.

£25m summer signing Ferdi Kadioglu has manged just five Premier League starts this season and continues to be sidelined with a toe injury following surgery.

The Turkey international last featured for Brighton during his goal scoring display in the 2-1 loss at Liverpool last November. The 24-year-old has now missed 15 Premier League matches from an injury that was originally described as “minor.”

"He's unfortunately still a long way off,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World in his pre-Chelsea press conference. “It's still the same injury, so it seemed to be a small injury, but in that case it turns into a big injury, and therefore we have to go step for step.

"He's doing his rehab, he's doing a process, so it's all fine. There are no other complications about his injury, but it will take time until he's back on the pitch, unfortunately.”

Tonight’s match against Chelsea will also arrive too soon for fellow midfielder Solly March. The 30-year-old was easing his way back into the first team picture following a long term ACL injury but picked up a “muscular” injury after the 3-1 win at Manchester United.

He has since missed the Premier League losses to Everton and Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea last Saturday.

"Solly March is also back in team training, but I think it's still too early for him,” Hurzeler added.

Pervis Estupinan (muscular) is also expected to miss out once again, with Tariq Lamptey set to resume his role at left back. James Milner (hamstring), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (shoulder) are the other long term absentees.

Skipper Lewis Dunk (ribs) is a major doubt to face Enzo Maresca’s fourth placed team, with Adam Webster expected to step-in and partner Jan Paul van Hecke in the centre of the defence.

On the plus side, midfielder Mats Wieffer, who has not featured since he scored in the 1-1 draw at West Ham last December, is set to be available following his knee injury.

"Mats trained this week, he might be an option for the game, we have to see how our training is going,” said Hurzeler.