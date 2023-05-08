Edit Account-Sign Out
Two Brighton stars return from injury as Roberto De Zerbi picks side for key Everton clash - 'Good to play one part'

Brighton stars Pascal Groß and Evan Ferguson are both back from injury but only one is fit enough to start against Everton this evening (Monday, May 8).

By Sam Morton
Published 8th May 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:51 BST

Roberto De Zerbi said that he had a number of injury concerns as Albion continue their quest for European qualification with a ‘tough, tough game’ against relegation-threatened Everton.

Memorable back-to-back Premier League victories over Wolves and Manchester United have boosted the south-coast club’s bid to qualify for a maiden continental campaign.

For the visit of Everton, the Italian manager has made two changes to the side that started the 1-0 win over Manchester United at the Amex on Thursday evening, with Deniz Undav and Gross replacing Julio Enciso and Billy Gilmour.

Teenage sensation Evan Ferguson, who has been out with an ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea last month, is back on the bench. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)Teenage sensation Evan Ferguson, who has been out with an ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea last month, is back on the bench. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Teenage sensation Evan Ferguson, who has been out with an ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea last month, is back on the bench. De Zerbi told BT Sport in his pre-match interview that Ferguson ‘is good to play one part of the game for sure’.

Meanwhile, there are two tweaks to the Everton side that drew 2-2 with fellow top-flight strugglers Leicester last week.

Nathan Patterson comes in for captain Seamus Coleman, who suffered a serious-looking injury against the Foxes. Yerry Mina replaces Michael Keane, who has been dropped to the bench.

Brighton XI: Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupiñán, Groß, Mac Allister, Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Sánchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Moran

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Simms.

