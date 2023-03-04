Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the side that edged past Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, with Pervis Estupinan and Solly March returning from injury. Adam Webster also returns to the back-line.
Facundo Buonanotte, Jan Paul van Hecke and Jeremy Sarmiento drop to the bench.
There are two changes from the last Premier League game, which saw Albion lose at home to Fulham. Robert Sanchez, who has started every Premier League game has been dropped to the bench, as Jason Steele keeps his place in the team after the midweek clean sheet.
Tariq Lamptey, meanwhile, replaces Joel Veltman at right-back.
Sanchez’s omission from the team will come as a surprise although he was recently at fault for Crystal Palace’s equaliser against the Seagulls at Selhurst Park on February 11.
Moises Caicedo, who signed a new contract this week, unsurprisingly keeps his place in midfield. The game arrives too soon for the recovering Levi Colwill whilst Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain long-term absentees.
With De Zerbi completing a one-match touchline ban, assistant Andrea Maldera will take over duties today as Brighton try to claim a first win in three league games.
There are two changes to the West Ham team which was beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.
Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings are back, while Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio drop to the bench.
Here are how both teams line-up this afternoon: