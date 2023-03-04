Robert Sanchez has been dropped to the bench for the first time in the Premier League this season as Brighton face West Ham this afternoon (Saturday, March 4).

Roberto De Zerbi has made three changes to the side that edged past Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, with Pervis Estupinan and Solly March returning from injury. Adam Webster also returns to the back-line.

Facundo Buonanotte, Jan Paul van Hecke and Jeremy Sarmiento drop to the bench.

There are two changes from the last Premier League game, which saw Albion lose at home to Fulham. Robert Sanchez, who has started every Premier League game has been dropped to the bench, as Jason Steele keeps his place in the team after the midweek clean sheet.

Moises Caicedo, who signed a new long-term contract this week, unsurprisingly keeps his place in midfield. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tariq Lamptey, meanwhile, replaces Joel Veltman at right-back.

Sanchez’s omission from the team will come as a surprise although he was recently at fault for Crystal Palace’s equaliser against the Seagulls at Selhurst Park on February 11.

Moises Caicedo, who signed a new contract this week, unsurprisingly keeps his place in midfield. The game arrives too soon for the recovering Levi Colwill whilst Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain long-term absentees.

With De Zerbi completing a one-match touchline ban, assistant Andrea Maldera will take over duties today as Brighton try to claim a first win in three league games.

Jason Steele keeps his place in the Brighton team after the midweek clean sheet at Stoke. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There are two changes to the West Ham team which was beaten by Manchester United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings are back, while Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio drop to the bench.

Here are how both teams line-up this afternoon:

Brighton: Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson

Subs: Rob Sanchez, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Billy Gilmour, Jan van Hecke, Joel Veltman, Facundo Buonanotte

West Ham: Alphonse Aréola, Ben Johnson, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma

