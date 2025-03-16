'Unbelievable' - Brighton youngster pinpoints key reason for team's upturn in form as Champions League race intensifies

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood said the team’s ‘taste of Europe’ last season is spurring them on to go one step further and achieve Champions League qualification.

The 19-year-old was speaking after Albion and Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Saturday (March 15).

The result leaves City in fifth place as the Seagulls missed the chance to move above them in the race for the Champions League.

Hinshelwood said: "When you come to Man City it's a tough place to come. They've not been their best this season, but it is still a hard place to come.

Brighton’s Jack Hinshelwood said the team’s ‘taste of Europe’ last season is spurring them on to go one step further and achieve Champions League qualification.  (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
"The run we're on we've gone into every game believing we can beat anybody. The fans have been unbelievable. If we can keep this momentum going it's going to be hard to stop us.

"Last season we had a taste of what Europe can be like. As a club we're driving to getting back to that feeling."

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler revealed after the Man City draw that there was a ‘disappointing feeling’ in the locker room, post-match.

“We deserved to win,” he said. “We had big chances, especially in the second half.

"I'm happy with the performance. You have to accept the result. It is good to be disappointed, but we should keep focusing on the performance.

"We have to learn from these things."

