Undav, Mitoma, Sarmiento - Graham Potter's dream Brighton starting XI for next season - if Trossard and Bissouma exit

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will have some fresh options to choose from next season

This international break has highlighted the wealth of talent Brighton have at their disposal across the globe.

Albion South American duo Jeremy Sarmiento and Moisés Caicedo both helped Ecuador qualify for the Qatar World Cup, while loan star Kaoru Mitoma netted twice in Japan's victory against Australia as the Samurai Blue also sealed their qualification.

Mitoma, 24, signed for Albion last summer and has been on loan at Tony Bloom's Belgian league leaders Union SG but should be available for Graham Potter's first team next season.

Union striker Deniz Undav is also shining in Belgium and the German attacker - who has netted 25 times this season - will also be arriving on the south coast this summer having agreed a £7m deal last January.

Poland international Kacper Kozłowski also signed for Brighton in January for around £8m. The 18-year-old has been on loan in Belgium as well and could form a midfield partnership with his countryman Jakub Moder in the Premier League for Albion.

It's an exciting time for for all these players and Albion fans alike. The Premier League will represent a huge step-up in class and it will be a real test of Albion's recent transfer strategy of signing and developing some of the best young talents from across the globe.

It all adds to Potter's option and could give Albion a fresh new look to their line-up, especially if Yves Bissouma and Leo Trossard depart.