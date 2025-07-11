'Under the radar' - Latest Brighton to Chelsea transfer will be the 'best yet' after £300m outlay

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Chelsea's deal to bring in Joao Pedro from Brighton is the best move they have made, according to former Scotland international Don Hiutchinson.

Pedro, 23, agreed a seven year deal with the Blues as he completed a £60m switch from the Seagulls.

Chelsea have a history of signing Brighton players and have paid almost £300m to the Seagulls in the past few transfer windows as the likes of Moises Caicedo, Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella and now Pedro have all swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has made an instant impact after his £60m move from Brighton

The Brazilian international made a flying start to life with Enzo Maresca's team as he netted twice in the Club World Cup semi-final win against former Brazilian club Fluminense.

"They’ve been strengthening this summer already,” said Hutchinson to sites.com

“Liam Delap was a good signing, but I think Joao Pedro is the best move they’ve made so far. I think Pedro – alongside Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) – are the best players who have almost gone under the radar this summer.

“We all know about Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Dusan Vlahovic, but Pedro is one of the guys I’d have been looking at if I was a Premier League side. Credit to Chelsea for getting one of them.”

Hutchinson also feels Pedro’s arrival could be a problem for current Blues frontrunner, Nicolas Jackson.

“That leaves a dilemma now for Nicolas Jackson, who acts like he wants to fight the world, because with Delap and Joao Pedro, there are three players for one No. 9 spot,” said Hutchinson.

“Chelsea have done really good business so far, but I stand by the idea they need to add more experience. If they keep on with the current strategy, it can only take them so far. It’s older players who will get them over the line, and they need to address that.”

Joao Pedro in dreamland at Chelsea

Pedro – who joined Brighton from Watford in 2023 for £30m – was delighted with his two goals on his first start for his new club.

The 23-year-old told DAZN: “I think it was a dream. I don’t think it could have been better – two goals. Now we need to think about the final.

“I am happy to score my first goals for Chelsea but also I know this tournament is very important for Fluminense.

“I can just say sorry but I have to be professional. I play for Chelsea. They pay me to score goals and today I was happy to score.

“Now I need to rest, focus on the final because I think it will be a very important game.”

Pedro will hope to continue his fine start for Chelsea this Sunday as they take on Paris St Germain in the final of the Club World at the MetLife Stadium.

