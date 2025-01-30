Unsettled Brighton ace set to miss Nottingham Forest clash with West Ham transfer decision pending
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brighton striker Evan Ferguson will likely miss this Saturday’s Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.
The unsettled Ireland international continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium, with West Ham, Everton, Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen among those linked.
Graham Potter’s West Ham are favourites to land the striker as Potter previously worked with Ferguson during their time together at Brighton.
Ferguson has struggled for form an fitness this term and has been below Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter in Fabian Hurzeler’s attacking pecking order.
The 20-year-old has missed the last six matches with an ankle injury and the 12.30pm kick-off at the City Ground is also expected to arrive too soon for the former Bohemians man.
Ferguson is contracted with Brighton until June 2029 but the club are said to be open to a loan or permanent move away this month.
Ferguson will be one of many players likely to miss the trip to Forest with Igor Julio (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) and Jason Steele (surgery) all ruled out.
Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will also have to assess the fitness of Ecuadorian left back Pervis Estupinan, who missed last Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Everton with a muscular injury. Midfielder Solly March also missed the defeat to the Toffees because of a “muscular injury”.
Midfielder Matts Wieffer (knee) will be assessed ahead of kick-off, while Hurzeler will also have to decide if Yankuba Minteh returns to the starting XI after the Gambian was dropped as he arrived late for the game against Everton.
Minteh, 20, was introduced as a second half substitute last weekend as Hurzeler hopes his flying winger will be more punctual in future.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.