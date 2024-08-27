'Unveiling on Wednesday' – Brighton transfer decision confirmed as Portsmouth get major boost ahead of Sunderland
Albion striker Mark O'Mahony is set to join League One outfit Portsmouth on a season-long loan.
O’Mahoney, 19, has made three first team appearances for Brighton under their former boss Roberto De Zerbi and also featured in the pre-season trip to Japan.
The Republic of Ireland under-21 international could also play for Brighton tonight in the Carabao Cup round two clash against Crawley Town at the Amex Stadium.
That will likely be O’Mahoney’s last outing for the Seagulls this term as, according to our sister title the Portsmouth News, his unveiling at Fratton Park is pencilled in for Wednesday.
The striker could even be available for John Mousinho’s Portsmouth team this Saturday as they welcome League One pacesetters Sunderland to the south coast.
O'Mahony joined Brighton from Cork City for around £50,000 in January 2023 and last season signed a contract extension until June 2027.
Brighton have an abundance of attacking talent and a loan with regular football in League One is seen as the best step for O'Mahony’s development. Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are the current first choice strikers for Fabian Hurzeler’s Albion, with £40m new arrival Georginio Rutter and fit-again Evan Ferguson also pushing to start.
Ferguson has struggled with a foot injury of late but could return to action tonight against Crawley Town.
Hurzeler, speaking after Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United last Saturday, said: "He came back after a long injury so we have to be careful, especially with young players who want to be back.
"We have to do step by step. We started him doing training with the team and you already saw why he is here because he has great ability and great skills for a striker."
Portsmouth have also been linked with loan move for another Albion attacker, Amario Cozier-Duberry. The 19-year-old right winger impressed in pre-season having joined in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Arsenal.
