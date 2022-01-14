VAR stars in chaotic few minutes as Brighton miss penalty and have goal disallowed against Crystal Palace

VAR starred in a chaotic first half between Brighton and Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jack Butland has been the hero for Crystal Palace so far, with the veteran goalkeeper single-handedly keeping the scores goalless in a half dominated by Albion.

But VAR has had a huge say.

The Seagulls were given a perfect opportunity to take the lead when Will Hughes was adjudged to have pulled Joel Veltman down in the box. The foul initially went unnoticed but the referee eventually pointed to the spot after being told to go to the monitor.

Pascal Gross' failed to score his first goal of the season, as his very poor penalty was kept out by Butland.

Patrick Vieira was visibly fuming with the penalty decision and continued to voice his frustrations with the fourth official, even after Gross missed.

The Frenchman was further incensed when Albion looked to have taken the lead from the resulting corner.

VAR this time came to their rescue this time though, as Neal Maupay was adjudged to have fouled the Palace keeper, who had two hands on the ball.

And breathe...

Brighton fans will be wondering how their side hasn't taken the lead but many are blaming one person.

Anyone, of course, can miss a penalty but Gross' effort was particularly poor, barely testing Butland. A flare was throw at the goal just moments before and that could possibly have affected the German.

"Why did Gross take that penalty?" wrote @George_Stearn on Twitter. "I know hindsight and all that but Maupay is in great form. He should’ve been on that all day long."

@pswhitmore added: "The worst penalty you will see in the Prem this year."

On the disallowed goal, everyone seems to be in agreement that the correct decision was made.