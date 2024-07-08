'Vast knowledge and experience' – Brighton and Hove Albion appoint new members to club's board
Anna was appointed the first female chief executive of The Telegraph Media Group earlier this year and has vast experience in the consumer, media, technology and entertainment sectors. She has held senior-level strategic and operational roles in media and entertainment, as well as board roles at both listed corporations and not-for-profit organisations.
Paul is currently chief executive officer of Swiss music rights company MusicBird and has spent more than 25 years in various commercial leadership roles in global consumer entertainment and technology companies such as Sony Music, Spotify, HTC and The Walt Disney Company. He is a digital transformation specialist, having managed and operated multiple content platform businesses in the music and gaming space. Paul is also a qualified lawyer.
At the same time as welcoming Anna and Paul, we say goodbye to Derek Chapman and Marc Sugarman, who are leaving the board after a combined 40 years’ service.
Chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are delighted to welcome Anna and Paul to the board of directors. They bring vast knowledge and experience which will be important in supporting the long-term growth of the club and helping us further enhance how we connect with our growing fan base both in the UK and around the world.
“I’d also like to thank and pay tribute to Marc and Derek for their unwavering support and commitment over so many years. They have both made a significant contribution during their time on the board, and as lifelong fans I hope they continue to see a lot more success in the future!
