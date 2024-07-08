Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion have welcomed Anna Jones and Paul Brown to the club's board as non-executive directors.

Anna was appointed the first female chief executive of The Telegraph Media Group earlier this year and has vast experience in the consumer, media, technology and entertainment sectors. She has held senior-level strategic and operational roles in media and entertainment, as well as board roles at both listed corporations and not-for-profit organisations.

Paul is currently chief executive officer of Swiss music rights company MusicBird and has spent more than 25 years in various commercial leadership roles in global consumer entertainment and technology companies such as Sony Music, Spotify, HTC and The Walt Disney Company. He is a digital transformation specialist, having managed and operated multiple content platform businesses in the music and gaming space. Paul is also a qualified lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion have appointed to new members to the club's board as non-executive directors. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

At the same time as welcoming Anna and Paul, we say goodbye to Derek Chapman and Marc Sugarman, who are leaving the board after a combined 40 years’ service.

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are delighted to welcome Anna and Paul to the board of directors. They bring vast knowledge and experience which will be important in supporting the long-term growth of the club and helping us further enhance how we connect with our growing fan base both in the UK and around the world.