'Very big club' – Brighton star poised for summer transfer as father names his new club

Brighton loanee Ansu Fati looks set to move on from Barcelona this summer – and his father has named his preferred destination.

Fati, 21, has had a tough time while on loan at Brighton and will return to the Nou Camp at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The Spain international has made just three starts in the top flight for the Seagulls following his high-profile arrival last September.

Brighton loan Ansu Fati has struggled in the Premier League this season

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that Barcelona are now planning to sell Fati and his old club Sevilla appears to be a viable option.

The attacker spent two years at Sevilla as youth player between 2010-12, before moving on to Barca.

“Sevilla FC are a very big club," said Fati's father Bori, when speaking with ABC Sevilla. "I hope it can be this summer. Bori also added that his son “would be crazy” and “very excited” to return to Sevilla, this summer.

