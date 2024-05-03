'Very close' - Brighton deal for Ex- Man United star gathers pace with Roberto De Zerbi update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton and Hove Albion remain in talks with striker Danny Welbeck on a new deal. The former Man United and Arsenal man, who has six goals to his name this term, is out of contract this summer.
Welbeck, 33, has been important to Albion this campaign as injuries to Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Julio Enciso have limited Roberto De Zerbi's attacking options.
Speaking at today's press conference, ahead of Sunday's clash with Champions League chasing Aston Villa, De Zerbi said Welbeck is "very close" to agreeing a new deal.
Veterans Adam Lallana and James Milner – who have both had injury issues this term and will miss the Villa match – are also in talks on potential new deals. Lallana and Milner are out of contract this summer.
De Zerbi added: "They are both important players. They cannot play 90 minutes every game, but if you manage them in the right way."
De Zerbi also stressed that Milner has been missed "a lot" following his thigh injury sustained at Luton last January and said his experience would have been useful, especially in the Roma and Fulham matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.