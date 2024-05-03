Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in talks with striker Danny Welbeck on a new deal. The former Man United and Arsenal man, who has six goals to his name this term, is out of contract this summer.

Welbeck, 33, has been important to Albion this campaign as injuries to Evan Ferguson, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Julio Enciso have limited Roberto De Zerbi's attacking options.

Speaking at today's press conference, ahead of Sunday's clash with Champions League chasing Aston Villa, De Zerbi said Welbeck is "very close" to agreeing a new deal.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion is close to agreeing a new contract with the club

Veterans Adam Lallana and James Milner – who have both had injury issues this term and will miss the Villa match – are also in talks on potential new deals. Lallana and Milner are out of contract this summer.

De Zerbi added: "They are both important players. They cannot play 90 minutes every game, but if you manage them in the right way."