Fabian Hurzeler has diffused rumours that suggest Carlos Baleba is close to joining Manchester United and revealed ‘he is an option’ for Brighton’s first Premier League game.

This summer transfer window, Manchester United have been pushing to signing Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

With his silky skills, sheer strength and quality link-up play, Baleba has certainly caught the eye of many.

And according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein, Baleba, is ‘keen on a possible move’ to Old Trafford.

The Brighton manager has backed Carlos Baleba to stay at the Albion this summer, despite links to Man United. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The United players also seem up for having him in.

Man United reporter Whitwell reported to X: “Multiple MUFC players have been in touch to explain set-up,”

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also issued an update on social media on Monday (August 11).

He wrote: “Manchester United plan for new talks for Carlos Baleba in the upcoming days.”

However, it seems like the midfielder is not for sale this summer. Albion are being firm.

This preseason, Carlos Baleba featured for the Seagulls in the 3-1 friendly win against Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Spain.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has also spoken about the transfer situation.

Speaking at a Brighton fans’ forum, Barber said: We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

“Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

On Friday August 15, in Albion’s pre-match press conference before they take on Fulham at home, Fabian Hurzeler was asked about Carlos Baleba’s future.

When Fabian Hurzeler was asked about how confident he was about keeping the Cameroon midfielder, he said: “Very, very very confident yes… it’s just my belief.”

“I didn’t see any change (from Carlos Baleba). The only thing he’s changed is his hair in the last two weeks…

“But overall, he seems tobe in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his teammates; he’s enjoying being a Brighton player. He’s very grateful to have the process he had in the last season. So I didn’t see any big change and he is an option to start tomorrow (against Fulham).”

Brighton face The Cottagers at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

It’ll be a tough test for The Seagulls, with Albion winning just 1 of their last 5 Premier League meetings against Fulham.

Last season, Brighton lost 3-1 away, and won 2-1 at home against Marco Silva’s side.