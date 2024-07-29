'Very hard' – Brighton's next pre-season fixtures revealed after Fabian Hurzeler's Japan tour claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their pre-season preparations this Saturday at QPR

Brighton and Hove Albion are heading back to the UK after a successful pre-season trip to Japan.

Albion enjoyed two victories from two matches at the Tokyo National Stadium as they beat Kashima Antlers 5-1, swiftly followed by yesterday’s 4-2 triumph against Tokyo Verdy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour provided a chance for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler to bond with his players and allowed the the club’s new signings to settle in. It also gave the club an opportunity to boost their profile in Japan, where their star player Kaoru Mitoma is a hugely popular figure.

New Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Tokyo Verdy

Hurzeler said: “We’ve had a really good week’s training, working very hard in tough conditions. The players have put a lot into training and we’ve had two good matches against good opponents.

“It’s been great for team bonding and we’ve also been able to enjoy much of what Tokyo has to offer, and the players have embraced the Japanese culture.

“I’d also like to thank the various club staff who’ve worked tirelessly, putting in long hours to make this tour such a big success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton will be back in pre-season action this Saturday (3pm) as they head to Loftus Road to face Championship side QPR. Their final pre-season fixture will be against La Liga outfit Villarreal at the Amex Stadium on August 10 (3pm).