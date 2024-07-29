'Very hard' – Brighton's next pre-season fixtures revealed after Fabian Hurzeler's Japan tour claim
Albion enjoyed two victories from two matches at the Tokyo National Stadium as they beat Kashima Antlers 5-1, swiftly followed by yesterday’s 4-2 triumph against Tokyo Verdy.
The tour provided a chance for new head coach Fabian Hurzeler to bond with his players and allowed the the club’s new signings to settle in. It also gave the club an opportunity to boost their profile in Japan, where their star player Kaoru Mitoma is a hugely popular figure.
Hurzeler said: “We’ve had a really good week’s training, working very hard in tough conditions. The players have put a lot into training and we’ve had two good matches against good opponents.
“It’s been great for team bonding and we’ve also been able to enjoy much of what Tokyo has to offer, and the players have embraced the Japanese culture.
“I’d also like to thank the various club staff who’ve worked tirelessly, putting in long hours to make this tour such a big success.”
Brighton will be back in pre-season action this Saturday (3pm) as they head to Loftus Road to face Championship side QPR. Their final pre-season fixture will be against La Liga outfit Villarreal at the Amex Stadium on August 10 (3pm).
Hurzeler will then have his first taste of Premier League action on August 17 at Goodison Park against Everton. Brighton's first home match of the season is a week later against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium on August 24 (12.30pm).
