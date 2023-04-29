'Very rare' - Moises Caicedo absence explained for Brighton against Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to manage his injury-hit squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been left out of the starting XI to face Wolves

Brighton are still in the hunt for the European places, despite losing the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley last Sunday, swiftly followed by 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi continues to manage a depleted squad for the run-in and has been without the likes of Adam Lallana (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (foot), Evan Ferguson (ankle) Joel Veltman (hamstring), Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jakub Moder (knee) and Danny Welbeck (knee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-1 loss at Nottingham Forest looked to be one match too far for many of the Albion players as Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister all looked off the pace.

De Zerbi admitted in his pre-Wolves press conference that he may have made a mistake by putting his key men in the firing line so soon after the Wembley loss. The Italian thought the same players would be motivated to put right their FA Cup semi-final defeat – but it became clear in the second half they were too tired to perform at the best.

Indeed it was Caicedo who very rarely lost possession in midfield in the second half at the City Ground which allowed Forest to take a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Wolves match De Zerbi acted decisively and left his key trio of Mitoma, Mac Allister and Caicedo out of the starting XI as part of five changes for the visit of Wolves. It’s the first time Mac Allister and Caicedo have both been absent from the starting XI since December when the lost 4-2 to Arsenal at the Amex.

The Albion boss handed a rare start to Billy Gilmour, while Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck also came in.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui made two alterations to the starting XI which began Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, recalling Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes in place of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton XI: Steele, Gross, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, Veltman, Gilmour, March, Enciso, Undav, Welbeck. Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ayari, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Offiah.