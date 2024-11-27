'Very strong majority' – New Amex Stadium changes have already emerged as Brighton issue update

All the latest from Brighton as fans vote on Amex Stadium change

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will install safe standing in part of the North Stand of the Amex Stadium in time for the 2025/26 season, after a detailed consultation process with their season-ticket holders.

More than 80 per cent of season ticket holders, who are seated at the back of the north stand, were in favour of safe standing and this will be installed from row R backwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season-ticket holders who are currently seated in the new safe standing area but who wish to move will be offered a priority move window next March, after season-ticket renewals. The date for this window will be announced in late January.

Brighton will introduce safe standing at the The Amex Stadium in time for next season

Fans will also be able to come to the Amex and see a small section of rail seating in place. Details of this will be released shortly. The North Stand seats affected are: Block N1A to N1H, row R upwards, seats 13-241.

Block N1A, seats 1-13 will not have safe standing installed, nor will N1H from seat 243 upwards and none of Block N1I.

The club added: “For fans who currently sit in those areas, safe standing does not mean seats will be removed, but a rail will be installed in front of the seat, and those in that area will be required to remain in their allocated place. The capacity of the Amex will not increase, and ticket prices will not be reduced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion’s head of ticketing and supporter services Jenny Gower said, “I’d like to thank the season-ticket holders for their feedback. We had a fantastic response to our survey and a very strong majority in favour of installing safe standing towards the back of the North Stand.

“We will help any season-ticket holders who want to move and the impact of safe standing will be regularly reviewed, but we are confident it will make the atmosphere in the North Stand even better and help Fabian Hurzeler and the team.”