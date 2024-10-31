'Very thankful' – Former Celtic star finally set for Premier League debut at Liverpool after injury nightmare

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Saturday’s trip to Liverpool

Brighton will hope to have Matt O'Riley available for selection for their Premier League trip to Liverpool this Saturday.

O'Riley signed for the Seagulls last summer from Celtic for £25m but was injured just six minutes into his debut against Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup last August.

The Denmark international underwent ankle surgery and was expected to be out until Christmas but the 23-year-old is way ahead of schedule and Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said he is available for Anfield.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion is helped from the field after getting injured during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Crawley last August

“Yeah he’s in a good shape,” said the German head coach. “He’s mentally in a very strong shape, he's really looking forward to making his first real debut. I think the first one was really short, so he expected the next one to be a little bit longer and he worked hard in the rehab.

"He is a very good character, he was part of the group even when he was injured and he's getting integrated even when he was injured and that shows his great character. That's why we're really happy for him that it's going that fast, so also thanks to the medical team, for all the physios who worked really hard with him to make this come back so quick. We're really looking forward to having him on the pitch.”

The Brighton boss admitted he has been surprised by the speed of his recovery and praised the club’s medical department.

“We didn't expect it that quickly, but we have great experts in our medical team, great experts with our physios. They do great work. They're very passionate in helping the players and I think that's so important to bring the players back as quickly as possible, and also to have a positive energy to make them positive in their rehab.

"That's why I'm very thankful for all of them and also the intrinsic motivation from the players. I said before Matt was positive on the first day. I think a lot of players when they when they suffer this injury, they need some time but immediately after surgery he had a very positive mindset. And if you have this then these comebacks are possible.”