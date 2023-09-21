BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

'Vulnerable' - Former Chelsea star's damning verdict on Brighton and Hove Albion's defensive display in AEK Athens defeat

Brighton and Hove Albion’s historic evening ended in a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium tonight (Thursday, September 22).
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 21st Sep 2023, 22:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joao Pedro scored twice from the spot for Albion but it wasn’t enough as goals from Dijbril Sidibé, Mijat Gacinovic and Ezequiel Ponce secured the Greek side a smash and grab win in the opening Group B game of the Europa League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were undone by two set pieces and a counter attack in a game they dominated with 75% possession and 619 passes compared to Athens’ 206.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris, who was watching the game for Sky Sports News, said the Seagulls boss would be very frustrated with the goals they conceded.

Most Popular
AEK Athens celebrate their opening goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex in the Europa League. Picture: Eva GilbertAEK Athens celebrate their opening goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex in the Europa League. Picture: Eva Gilbert
AEK Athens celebrate their opening goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex in the Europa League. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“They have been the better team but looked so vulnerable on the turnover,” said Morris.

SEE ALSO 23 brilliant crowd pictures as Brighton fans enjoy historic Europa League night at Amex Stadium / Brighton 2-3 AEK Athens: Player ratings - 5s for Barcelona loanee and Lewis Dunk replacement but shining light gets an 8 on anti-climatic Europa League night

“He will be extremely disappointed De Zerbi because they didn’t look too bad on the ball, but defensively they looked poor and really missed Lewis Dunk.

“It’s a difficult one because if we were sitting here talking about them being dominated and looked outclassed, for me there is only one team in who played the better football and looked in control.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There will have to be huge changes from a defensive aspect because they just looked too open. Not just from the set pieces but when they had possession of the ball. Some of those were down to individual mistakes which is easier to take because it’s not more of a collective problem.

“De Zerbi certainly won’t be happy with the amount of chances they have given to then thought. But fair play to Athens they deserve credit they defended really well under some huge pressure from Brighton.”

Brighton travel to Marseille in their next Europa League game on Thursday October 5. The French side drew 3-3 at Ajax in the other Group B game tonight.

Related topics:Europa LeagueChelseaAmex Stadium