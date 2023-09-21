Brighton and Hove Albion’s historic evening ended in a 3-2 defeat to AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium tonight (Thursday, September 22).

Joao Pedro scored twice from the spot for Albion but it wasn’t enough as goals from Dijbril Sidibé, Mijat Gacinovic and Ezequiel Ponce secured the Greek side a smash and grab win in the opening Group B game of the Europa League.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were undone by two set pieces and a counter attack in a game they dominated with 75% possession and 619 passes compared to Athens’ 206.

And former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris, who was watching the game for Sky Sports News, said the Seagulls boss would be very frustrated with the goals they conceded.

AEK Athens celebrate their opening goal against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex in the Europa League. Picture: Eva Gilbert

“They have been the better team but looked so vulnerable on the turnover,” said Morris.

“He will be extremely disappointed De Zerbi because they didn’t look too bad on the ball, but defensively they looked poor and really missed Lewis Dunk.

“It’s a difficult one because if we were sitting here talking about them being dominated and looked outclassed, for me there is only one team in who played the better football and looked in control.

“There will have to be huge changes from a defensive aspect because they just looked too open. Not just from the set pieces but when they had possession of the ball. Some of those were down to individual mistakes which is easier to take because it’s not more of a collective problem.

“De Zerbi certainly won’t be happy with the amount of chances they have given to then thought. But fair play to Athens they deserve credit they defended really well under some huge pressure from Brighton.”