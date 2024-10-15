Wages vs league position: How Brighton rank compared to Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea after massive spend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Seagulls continue to outperform their Premier League rivals

Brighton entered rare territory last summer as they became the highest net spenders of the previous transfer window.

The Seagulls embarked on a massive transfer spend as they upgraded their squad with the likes of Georginio Rutter from Leeds United, Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord, Matt O’Riley from Celtic, Brajan Gruda from Mainz and Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Fenerbache.

It was a major boost to Fabian Hurzeler’s squad and they have started the Premier League season well as they sit sixth with 12 points from their first seven matches.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has invested heavily in the first team squad this season

Their attacking style has delivered 107 shots on target – the sixth-most in the league – while their 13 goals ranks fifth. Under the guidance of their 31-year-old head coach, the Seagulls are now a genuine force in the top half of the table.

Despite their summer spend, the wages at Brighton remain relatively modest compared to their Premier League rivals. According to figures from Betting Lounge, Albion’s total annual outlay on wages is £55.98 million, which means they are the biggest over-performers in the top flight so far.

Here’s how they rank compared to their rivals...

1. Brighton. Rank based on payroll: 15th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £55.9m, current league position: 6th, Over and under performance metric: 9.

2. Brentford. Rank based on payroll: 18th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £41.4m, current league position: 11th, Over and under performance metric: 7.

3. Fulham. Rank based on payroll: 13th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £59.6m, current league position: 8th, Over and under performance metric: 5.

4. Liverpool. Rank based on payroll: 5th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £125.6m, current league position: 1th, Over and under performance metric: 4.

5. Ipswich. Rank based on payroll: 20th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £8.1m, current league position: 17th, Over and under performance metric: 3.

6. Aston Villa. Rank based on payroll: 7th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £101.4m, current league position: 5th, Over and under performance metric: 2.

7. Nottingham Forest. Rank based on payroll: 12th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £62.6m, current league position: 10th, Over and under performance metric: 2.

8. Leicester City. Rank based on payroll: 17th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £52.8m, current league position: 15th, Over and under performance metric: 2.

9. Arsenal. Rank based on payroll: 4th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £164.4m, current league position: 3rd, Over and under performance metric: 1.

10. Newcastle. Rank based on payroll: 8th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £98.9m, current league position: 7th, Over and under performance metric: 1.

11. Bournemouth. Rank based on payroll: 14th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £56.8m, current league position: 13th, Over and under performance metric: 1.

12. Southampton. Rank based on payroll: 19th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £33m, current league position: 19th, Over and under performance metric: 0.

13. Manchester City. Rank based on payroll: 1st, Annual payroll 2024-25: £218.7m, current league position: 2th, Over and under performance metric: -1.

14. Chelsea. Rank based on payroll: 4th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £190.7m, current league position: 4th, Over and under performance metric: -2.

15. Tottenham. Rank based on payroll: 6th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £111.9m, current league position: 9th, Over and under performance metric: -3.

16. West Ham. Rank based on payroll: 9th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £81m, current league position: 12th, Over and under performance metric: -3.

17. Wolves. Rank based on payroll: 16th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £54m, current league position: 20th, Over and under performance metric: -4.

18. Everton. Rank based on payroll: 11th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £64m, current league position: 16th, Over and under performance metric: -5.

19. Crystal Palace. Rank based on payroll: 10th, Annual payroll 2024-25: £67m, current league position: 18th, Over and under performance metric: -8.

20. Manchester United. Rank based on payroll: 3rd, Annual payroll 2024-25: £174m, current league position: 14th, Over and under performance metric: -11.