Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister was given a hero’s welcome back to the Amex this afternoon (Saturday, January 14).

Roberto De Zerbi brought Alexis Mac Allister into the Brighton side to face Liverpool – the Argentinian’s first start for Brighton and first appearance at the Amex since winning the World Cup.

Mac Allister entered the pitch ahead of kick-off to a thunderous reception from the home fans, with a replica of the World Cup trophy stationed alongside the pitch.

Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final. The creative 24-year-old was granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.

He played 116 minutes – and provided an assist – in the thrilling 3-3 final draw with France, which ended with an Argentina penalty shoot-out victory.

Earlier this month, upon his return to the Lancing training ground, Mac Allister’s teammates and club staff were waiting for him and cheered and clapped as he walked through the door. Argentina flags were on display and the big screen had a picture of Mac Allister in World Cup action.

After he received all the hugs and high fives he then held aloft a replica of the World Cup trophy and blue and white ticker tape sprayed across the reception area. Click here to watch the video.

