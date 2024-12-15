Brighton's newest signing Diego Gomez was greeted to applause from the Albion fans before his new side take on Crystal Palace.

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 15. The Albion will be looking to bounce back following a disappointing 2-2 draw against Leicester after being two goals up at one stage.

Brighton now face bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium in a Premier League Clash.

Before the game kicked off, new signing Diego Gomez was presented to the Albion fans, as they applauded their new midfielder. He’ll be joining the Premier League outfit in January, and was bought from Inter Miami of the MLS for an undisclosed fee.

Diego Gomez, new signing from 1st January for Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Crystal Palace FC at Amex Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

In the pre-match press conference before Albion faced Crystal Palace, the Brighton boss was gave his thoughts on the midfielder. Fabian Hurzeler said: “What he has is something special. He has the right attitude towards football. He loves to play it. You can feel his passion. You can feel his passion in every talk with him.

You can see his passion in his eyes. Also when you see him playing for Paraguay, when you see him playing for Inter Miami, you see that he's ready to sprint, ready to make the last step, ready to give everything for his club.

"And that's something that we need here. Having players inside with passion for football, having the right attitude, working on themselves to improve, use every day to get better. And that's something that he has inside of him.

"And that's something special for such a young player.”

Fabian Hurzeler also praised the versatility of the 21-year-old, saying: “This flexibility gives him and us more options. For me the main thing is his passion he has, his energy he brings on the pitch, how he goes in personal duels and that's something what will help him to adapt in the intensity of the Premier League...

“It's about intensity, it's about being ruthless in the personal duels, it's about winning them and I think there he has all the basic things to be prepared for that and that's why I think that's the main thing he will bring to the team."

