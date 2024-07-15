Watch: Brighton release video of new Nike kit for the 2024-25 season – including a bold splash of yellow
Brighton and Hove Albion will be sporting a fresh look for the upcoming 2024-25 Premier League season.
The Seagulls, along with their new manager Fabian Hurzeler, start the campaign at Everton on Saturday, August 17. Their first home fixture is a week later against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.
It’s a fresh start for the Seagulls in more ways than one as they begin life without their previous manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has since joined French club Marseille.
The new kit was unveiled by Brighton on social media and features a slightly cheesy video clip of the men’s and women’s team modelling the new look – including Lewis Dunk doing keepy uppies while chatting on the telephone. The Nike kit features a white background with blue strips and splash of yellow on the sides. American Express remain the main shirt sponsors.
The club website stated: “Working with Nike, our technical partner, the new home shirt takes pinstripe inspiration from the 2020/21 season with a fading white pinstripe on the five blue stripes sitting on a white base. The reverse is predominantly white, finished off with five blue stripes on the lower section, a flash of yellow under the arm, blue shorts and a choice of white or blue socks to complete the kit.”
The team will first wear their new home shirt during their pre-season tour of Japan. Albion will be playing two friendlies against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy on July 24 and July 28 respectively.
