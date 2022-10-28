Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri (second right) netted a stunning goal for Swiss loan club FC Basel in their 2-2 home draw with Lithuanian outfit FK Žalgiris in the UEFA Europa Conference League last (Thursday) night. Picture by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images

The 23-year-old doubled the host’s advantage on 17 minutes with a well-taken finish. The Switzerland international skilfully controlled a pass in the box, before turning and unleashing a powerful shot under the crossbar.

French teenager Andy Diouf had given Basel the lead after just 57 seconds. Zeqiri’s goal looked to have given FCB control of the game, but the Lithuanians rallied to claim an important point.

Forward Mathias Oyewusi reduced the deficit three minutes before the break. The Nigerian then hit Žalgiris’ equaliser on 62 minutes to see the points shared.

The draw leaves Basel second in Group H – level on points with leaders Slovan Bratislava but trailing the Slovakian champions by virtue of their head-to-head record.

FCB visit Armenian title-holders Pyunik next Thursday (November 3) needing one point to qualify for the round of 16.

Zeqiri has now bagged four goals in eight Europa Conference League games this season, taking his overall RotBlau tally to seven in 18 in all competitions.