Watch Fabian Hurzeler and Brighton players celebrate hard-earned win over Bournemouth - 'Always important to make supporters proud'
Goals from Joao Pedro – on his first start since August – and Kaoru Mitoma, at the start of each half, were enough for all three points at the Vitality Stadium.
The victory made the trip to Bournemouth in the wind and rain all worth it for the away supporters – who enjoyed a brilliant moment after the final whistle as the manager and players came over to celebrate with them.
There were even loud chants for Europe from the fans – as Brighton moved level on points with third-placed Chelsea.
On those chants, Hurzeler said: ”I didn't hear it, I was focused on the game.
"It’s always important to make Seagulls supporters proud. They pay a lot of money and spend a lot of time to support us.
"Our responsibility to give them something back. Not always about winning. It's about how you represent the colours and for what values you are standing.”
Albion had to defend resolutely throughout against The Cherries – who wasted numerous chances in the game.
Brighton’s life was made more difficult when Carlos Baleba was sent off for a second bookable offence on the hour mark.
Albion recovered superbly after the dubious decision and nearly managed to keep a clean sheet before David Brooks fired in a 93rd minute strike to half the deficit – a goal the team deserved.
Andoni Iraola’s side suddenly had their tails up again and nearly battered the door down for an equaliser but Albion held on – just – with Antoine Semenyo crashing a late volley against the crossbar.
Hurzeler said: “We scored great goals – it was exactly what we wanted [at the start of each half].
"We should have done it more times. In some moments were not clean or precise enough. A lot of turnovers and not easy to defend that.
“Part of the truth is we should play better.
“When you win you are happy with result but really important to stick to the process.
“We defended well, especially when we were one man down, but we can play better football.
"It wasn't our best football game but if you look from a different perspective, we really worked hard. We stuck together and to our defensive principles.
"We suffered together. When you do that, you deserve a bit of game luck. With the reaction and how they managed their game, I was very pleased.”
