Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Joao Pedro – on his first start since August – and Kaoru Mitoma, at the start of each half, were enough for all three points at the Vitality Stadium.

The victory made the trip to Bournemouth in the wind and rain all worth it for the away supporters – who enjoyed a brilliant moment after the final whistle as the manager and players came over to celebrate with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were even loud chants for Europe from the fans – as Brighton moved level on points with third-placed Chelsea.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

On those chants, Hurzeler said: ”I didn't hear it, I was focused on the game.

"It’s always important to make Seagulls supporters proud. They pay a lot of money and spend a lot of time to support us.

"Our responsibility to give them something back. Not always about winning. It's about how you represent the colours and for what values you are standing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion had to defend resolutely throughout against The Cherries – who wasted numerous chances in the game.

Brighton’s life was made more difficult when Carlos Baleba was sent off for a second bookable offence on the hour mark.

Albion recovered superbly after the dubious decision and nearly managed to keep a clean sheet before David Brooks fired in a 93rd minute strike to half the deficit – a goal the team deserved.

Andoni Iraola’s side suddenly had their tails up again and nearly battered the door down for an equaliser but Albion held on – just – with Antoine Semenyo crashing a late volley against the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler said: “We scored great goals – it was exactly what we wanted [at the start of each half].

"We should have done it more times. In some moments were not clean or precise enough. A lot of turnovers and not easy to defend that.

“Part of the truth is we should play better.

“When you win you are happy with result but really important to stick to the process.

“We defended well, especially when we were one man down, but we can play better football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't our best football game but if you look from a different perspective, we really worked hard. We stuck together and to our defensive principles.

"We suffered together. When you do that, you deserve a bit of game luck. With the reaction and how they managed their game, I was very pleased.”