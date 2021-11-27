WATCH Graham Potter's baffled touchline reaction to Brighton fans booing his team after Leeds United draw

Graham Potter was upset at the final whistle after fans booed following their 0-0 draw at Leeds - the point moves Albion eighth in the Premier League table

Brighton played some excellent football but missed a host of chances against a Leeds team who are 17th and just three points above the relegation zone.

The point moved Albion to a lofty eighth in the Premier League - having spent most of the last four seasons battling against relegation.

Potter was clearly hurt by the reaction and felt it was harsh on his players. But fans were frustrated at once again seeing their team dominate and fail to capitalise on any of the many chances that came their way.

"They are entitled to their opinion," said Potter. "But I disagree with them completely.

"You have to understand the game and you have to understand, who we are playing against and how we played and what we did.

"We are sitting eighth in the Premier League and maybe I need a bit of a history lesson of this football club."

Tariq Lamptey was sublime for Brighton and he created a number of chances but Neal Maupay and Jakub Moder both missed opportunities while Leo Trossard cracked the post.

Substitute Solly March also went close twice after the break as Albion had 20 attempts in total.

It extended Brighton's winless streak to eight Premier League games and the stalemate was a sixth draw during Albion’s lengthy run without victory but was sufficient to move them up a place to eighth, above Manchester United.