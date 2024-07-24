Watch live: Fabian Hurzeler's first game as Brighton face Kashima Antlers in Tokyo - how to watch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton take on Kashima Antlers in Tokyo at the National Stadium today

Brighton’s new head coach Fabian Hurzeler will lead his team for the first time as they take on Kashima Antlers in Tokyo today (11am) as part of their pre-season trip to Japan.

Hurzeler was appointed as the new head coach earlier this summer after previous boss Roberto De Zerbi left after three seasons at the helm.

The 31-year-old German has used the time in Tokyo to get to know his players and also for the squad to adapt to his methods.

Brighton's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler will take charge of his first public game in Tokyo

"We will have a different team in each half,” said Hurzeler ahead of his first match in charge. “We will have a look at our players who have had some problems with their muscles, how they can adapt with the intensity, how they feel with their jet lag, how they adapt to the humidity here.

"It's all the things we have to talk to the medical team, we have a close communication with each other and then we'll decide.

"But the idea is to play two times 45 minutes and then on Sunday [in the next game] we might increase the duration or the amount of minutes for each player but we'll have a look."

The Seagulls will also face Tokyo Verdy this Sunday at the National Stadium. Here’s how to watch Brighton in action in Japan against Kashima Antlers today (11am BST).

Seagulls veteran James Milner will also hope to play a part in the upcoming fixtures. The former Liverpool man missed the second half of last season with a hamstring injury but is fit for the new campaign.

“It was very frustrating after January picking up an injury, it was a frustrating time. I have worked very hard to get back. It was a testing time, but I worked as hard as I could.