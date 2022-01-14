WATCH mad two minutes as VAR awards Brighton a penalty and then chalks-off Neal Maupay goal against Crystal Palace

Neal Maupay's goal against Crystal Palace was ruled out by VAR

Albion dominated the first half and were correctly awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a foul by Will Hughes who dragged Joel Veltman to floor as they jostled at corner.

After a pitch side check referee Rob Jones awarded the spot kick but Pascal Gross' poor effort was saved by Jack Butland.

Neal Maupay then thought he had scored when he bundled the ball home from close range but it was disallowed after anther VAR check as the Frenchman bundled the ball out of Butland's grasp.

It all added to a feisty first 45 minutes in which Brighton were the better team. They earlier had a golden chance to take the lead when Leo Trossard's effort was well saved by Butland after messy defending from Joel Ward.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville felt both calls were probably just about right.

"It is a penalty, when you put you arms up and they around someone's neck then you are asking for trouble.

"The penalty though was not good. He [Gross] is trying to be cool, trying to be clever but it is a poor one. Terrible penalty and it will get saved six or seven times out of 10 it is a really bad one."

Neville also felt Maupay's disallowed goal was the right call.