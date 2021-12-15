WATCH: 'Technique like a wooden leg' - Glenn Hoddle stunned by Enock Mwepu's glaring miss against Wolves

Enock Mwepu blazes over from close range against Wolves at the Amex Stadium

Albion were 1-0 down to Bruno Lage's Wolves team after defender Romain Saïss finished well to give the visitors the lead after Ruben Neves' sublime pass.

Brighton had played some decent football in the first 45 minutes and had a golden chance to level the scores on the dash of halftime.

Leo Trossard's firmly struck effort on goal rebounded to Mwepu - a £23m summer signing from RB Salzburg - who somehow blazed over from a few yards out.

"It s not one to show again," said former Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell who was on pundit duty for BT Sport. "It was a great strike from Trossard but the miss!

"It did come at him quite fast but get the WD40 out, bend the knee, he goes straight leg and it hits the top of the sock where his shin is."

Hoddle was equally surprised by the miss. "His heart rate went up," said the former England boss. "The calmest finishers stay clam and he just panicked.

"The technique was like a wooden leg . He did not relax and oh my word what a miss that is."

The Zambia international also fired over another chance in the second half when his first time effort from Jakub Moder's freekick flew over.