Wayne Rooney makes Danny Welbeck and Man United claim as Brighton star nudges Thomas Tuchel at Newcastle

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck continues to impress former teammate Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney said Danny Welbeck should still be playing for Manchester United after his piece of FA Cup magic for Brighton at Newcastle.

Welbeck, 34, came on in the 80th minute at St James’ Park and netted a sublime extra-time winner as the Seagulls advanced to the quarter-finals of the cup.

The former Manchester United man also scored the winner against Newcastle earlier this season and netted the decisive goal last Tuesday in the Premier League as Albion beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring his team second goal at Newcastle in the FA Cup

Welbeck’s latest FA Cup winner – in a chaotic tie that saw Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Brighton Tariq Lamptey sent off – was the striker’s eighth goal of the season, with four assists from 25 appearances.

Last summer former Manchester Boss Erik ten Hag was keen to bring him back to United. A situation Welbeck previously described as speculation.

Rooney, speaking to the BBC, said: “He was a great player to play alongside,” said Rooney who played briefly with Welbeck at Old Trafford. “If I’m completely honest I’d still like to see him here playing for Manchester United.

"He scored goals while he was here [at Manchester United]. Injuries have played a part in his career but he seems to have got over them and he’s having a fantastic season.”

Welbeck left United in 2014 to join Arsenal. He then joined Brighton in 2020 after an injury-hit spell at Watford and has so far played 150 games for Brighton with 34 goals and 12 assists.

There have even been tentative calls that Welbeck could force his way back into the England side under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. Welbeck scored 16 goals from 42 appearances for England, with his last cap in 2018 against Switzerland.

"That is not my job, “said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to ITV. “You [England] have a really good coach in Thomas Tuchel who will make that decision.

"It might be possible. But it is not my decision. The only thing I can say is I am happy to work with him, he is a great leader, a great role model, and a great player.

"He really worked hard [against Newcastle] when he came into the match. He had his goal, his effort and he changed the dynamic of the game with the quality he has.”

Alexander Isak had given Newcastle the lead against Brighton from the spot before Yankuba Minteh levelled for Albion. Welbeck was delighted his effort saw the Seagulls into the quarter-finals.

"It's a big moment and great to get the winning goal," said Welbeck. "It has put us through to the quarters and it's a solid team performance. A lot was going on in the game today but we stuck together and I'm so proud of the lads.”

