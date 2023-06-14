Pervis Estupiñán admitted he and has Brighton & Hove Albion teammates ‘fear’ losing midfield maestro Moisés Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has shone for the Seagulls this season as they secured European football for the first time ever and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Caicedo featured in 43 of Albion’s 48 games across all competitions in 2022-23, scoring once and registering one assist.

The Ecuadorian’s fine form has attracted the interest of Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Pervis Estupiñán [left] admitted he and has Brighton & Hove Albion teammates ‘fear’ losing midfield maestro Moisés Caicedo [right] in the summer transfer window. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton reportedly turned down bids from both the Blues and the Gunners in January as the London clubs looked to prise Caicedo away from the Amex.

United, meanwhile, have requested information from Albion regarding the midfielder's future as they eye a potential move, according to the Mirror.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi said he expects Caicedo to leave Brighton this summer, but Estupiñán revealed he was worried about losing his Ecuador teammate.

Speaking to Ecuador TV, via ESPN, the Albion defender said: “I think that having a player of Moi’s [Moisés] category, that many teams would like him, we all fear that he will leave us.

“As I have always said to him, if he stays I will be very happy to play by his side, to continue enjoying his football.

“[But if he leaves] I would wish him all the best wherever he is because he is a good boy, a good professional, a good worker, a machine, a beast as a player.