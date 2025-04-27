'We all know' – Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler responds to Joao Pedro question amid Arsenal and Liverpool transfer link
Brighton will be without star striker Joao Pedro for two more matches following his red card at Brentford.
Pedro received a straight red card during Albion's 4-2 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium after his clash with Bees defender Nathan Collins.
The Brazilian striker missed yesterday's clash with West Ham at the Amex Stadium and will also be unavailable for next Saturday's home match against Newcastle and the trip to Wolves.
The former Watford man should be available once again for selection for the final two matches of the Premier League season – against Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a).
Pedro has 10 goals and six assists for Albion this term and continues to be linked with a major summer move to Arsenal or Liverpool.
His absence is a huge blow for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as Brighton make their late push for Europe.
"We all know it's very frustrating," said Hurzeler. "I said it after the game that he immediately apologised, he knew that he did something wrong.
Therefore we had a discussion with him, we shared with him that we don't accept things like this.
"But also Joao is a young player, he makes mistakes and hopefully he learns from this mistake for his future."
Pedro joined Brighton from the Hornets in 2023 for £30m and is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028. The 23-year-old has 30 goals and 10 assists from 70 outings in total.
