'We are in a good place' - Brighton boss does not envisage any further signings this summer

Fabian Hurzeler is not expecting Brighton to make any more signings this summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion have had another busy summer transfer window as they prepare for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Joao Pedro, Pervis Estupinan and Simon Adingra have all departed for fresh challenges at Chelsea, AC Milan and Sunderland respectively.

But there are some fresh faces for the Seagulls, including Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas, whilst the club has also signed full-back Maxim De Cuyper, midfielder Tommy Watson and defender Diego Coppola.

There has also been some big loan decisions made, most notably Evan Ferguson’s season switch to Italian giants Roma.

Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media after watching his team draw 2-2 against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday (August 2).

One of the questions the 32-year-old German fielded, was if he is happy with where the squad is at.

He replied: “Yes, we're happy, I'm happy. I think we showed today that we are in a good place and now it's about improving the details and getting also physically ready for the Premier League.”

Asked directly if he anticipates more signings between now and the end of the window, Hurzeler responded: “I don't think so.”

The Brighton manager ruled out signing a replacement for Adam Webster, who suffered serious knee injury during the pre-season trip to Spain.

On if the centre-back could miss the rest of the season, Hurzeler said: “I don't want to rule out Adam Webster.

"I think he's a character – he showed it in the last season and the season before.

"He always comes back and that's why I'm quite convinced that he will be back as soon as possible.

"He's a hard worker, he's a crafter, he has a positive mindset and I think this will help in his rehab. We will be there for him, we try to support him in every aspect we can do and I'm sure he will be back on the pitch as quick as possible.”